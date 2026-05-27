P. Remedio Street closed for month-long drainage rehab

MOTORISTS traveling through the busy AS Fortuna area in Mandaue City will face a month-long road closure as drainage rehabilitation works shut down both lanes of a portion of P. Remedio Street, according to Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) head Hyll Retuya.

The closure covers the stretch of P. Remedio Street from the corner near Jollibee along AS Fortuna Street toward Oakridge and the SunStar printing office area, where heavy equipment will operate during construction.

“We already released a traffic advisory regarding the partial road closure along P. Remedio Street,” Retuya said. “That road is really closed. From the corner near Jollibee going toward Oakridge, there will be no access because construction equipment will be mobilized and operating in the area.”

Retuya said the drainage rehabilitation project is expected to last until around July 6, 2026, as part of a National Government effort to improve drainage systems and prevent flooding in the area.

Motorists entering or exiting the affected area will be rerouted through ML Quezon Street near Barangay Cabancalan Hall for the duration of the closure. (ABC)