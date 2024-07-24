P1 million marijuana plants uprooted in Balamban

Over P1 million worth of marijuana plants were uprooted in Sitio Kapyawan in the mountain of barangay of Bayong in Balamban town, Midwest Cebu, past 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

The operation was headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Julius Garcia, the chief of the Balamban Police Station.

The two owners of marijuana plantation, however, eluded arrest.

Garcia said that all uprooted marijuana plants were burnt at the site, except for a few samples that were sent to the PNP crime laboratory for analysis. (DVG, TPT)