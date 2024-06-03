P1,000 cash subsidy for solo parents in Mandaue pushed

THE Mandaue City Government is looking at providing a P1,000 cash subsidy to all registered solo parents in the city.

Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the committee on social services, has proposed an ordinance for this purpose.

The proposal, which was passed on first reading by the Mandaue City Council, is titled "Solo Parents Php 1,000 Monthly Cash Subsidy Ordinance."

This initiative aims to assist men or women who are solely responsible for raising their children and do not have a stable source of income.

There are 1,000 solo parents eligible for this subsidy, requiring an allocation of P1 million per month. (CAV)