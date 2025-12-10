P10,000 aid for Odette victims released as NHA starts distribution in Carcar

THE National Housing Authority (NHA) has begun distributing financial assistance to victims of Super Typhoon Odette in 2021 in Carcar City on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

The three-day distribution started in Barangay Población 1, where each family will receive P10,000 from the NHA’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

It was learned that the NHA had allocated about P712 million for Odette victims, but the funds were returned to the National Treasury after the agreement with the previous administration of the Cebu Provincial Government failed.

On November 18, 2025, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro wrote to the NHA general manager requesting that the funds be returned to Cebu so they could be given to typhoon victims.

In response, the NHA allowed the return of the funds as long as regulations are followed. Carcar City was the first to receive its allocation since it was the first to submit a complete list of beneficiaries.

Distribution in other localities is also expected once their lists are completed. (ANV)