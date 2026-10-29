P100M aid arrives

THE Provincial Government has received P100 million from the National Government to repair roads damaged by disasters from 2024 to 2026, while funding for northern Cebu’s earthquake recovery remains short of the Capitol’s estimates.

The funds came from the Office of the President through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). They were released to the Province on Oct. 15, but the Provincial Government received instructions on how to use them only on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Elizar Sabinay Jr., head of the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO), told reporters that the money came after Gov. Pamela Baricuatro had been following up on National Government commitments for northern Cebu, where a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck on Sept. 30, 2025.

Where the money will go

The Province will prioritize barangay roads and other local roads under its responsibility, Sabinay said. National highways generally fall under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Provincial offices were expected to submit their proposed projects on Thursday, Oct. 29, to speed up implementation. The PPDO will consolidate the list based on the urgency of repairs and the extent of damage.

Road projects proposed from 2024 to 2026 will also be reviewed, including those left unfunded in earlier years. Limited provincial funds kept the Capitol from accommodating all infrastructure projects, Sabinay said, forcing it to prioritize urgent repairs such as damaged bridges.

What national agencies have released

The NDRRMC allocation is separate from other commitments the Province has been following up. The DPWH and the Department of Education (DepEd) had pledged to provide money from their quick response funds after the earthquake.

Sabinay said the DPWH had released P500 million for earthquake-related infrastructure rehabilitation. He compared this with the roughly P5 billion the Province needs for infrastructure, based on its Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), a government evaluation of the damage and the cost of recovery.

“So, the amount is really small. It is only 10 percent of the total commitment,” he said.

Sabinay said these were commitments, and that the Province understood the agencies had to spread limited resources across several areas hit by calamities.

“It’s not just Cebu who were hit last year and even this year,” he said.

How the needs were counted

The Province completed its PDNA for the earthquake in January 2026 and submitted it to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in March. The PDNA was presented to the NDRRMC in June.

The assessment recommends rehabilitation projects and serves as the basis for the Province’s funding requests to national agencies. It places the total recovery requirement, including non-infrastructure needs, at P19.28 billion.

In addition to the DPWH and DepEd, the Province has sought help from other national agencies and from senators.

Recovery a year on

Last September, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Dennis Pastor said recovery remained far from complete a year after the earthquake hit 10 municipalities and one city in northern Cebu.

Baricuatro said only about 20 percent of the expected National Government funding had been provided at the time. The Provincial Government had fulfilled its P750-million share of the recovery program, according to the report, while national agencies were responsible for projects under their respective mandates.

The Province also allocated P269 million for temporary learning spaces for students whose classrooms were damaged. Permanent school reconstruction falls under DepEd.

Sabinay said the Province would keep seeking National Government assistance because its own resources could not cover the full cost of recovery. / CDF