P102 million shabu seized in Lapu-Lapu City

MORE than P102 million worth of suspected shabu were seized by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) during a buy-bust in Zone 7, Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City, at 3:06 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2024.

The operation also led to the arrest of Wilzen Messiah Regalado Credo, 42, a resident of Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City.

Police operatives, led by CIU Chief Lieutenant Colonel Mark Lester Eteroza, confiscated large packs of alleged shabu packed in tea bags that were kept in a large traveling bag intended to be delivered to Credo’s customer.

The illicit substances were worth P102,340,000 and weighed 15,050 grams.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, information officer of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, stated that the suspect had been under surveillance for a month.

According to reports, Credo could get rid of three kilograms of suspected shabu every week, and his drug distribution network covers the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

Credo previously underwent drug rehabilitation in Argao, southern Cebu in 2021, but he allegedly returned to his illegal drug activity after completing the program.

He reportedly got his drug supply from Muntinlupa City. (AYB, TPT)