P10.5M 'shabu' seized in Cebu City ops

MORE than P10.5 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by police in Cebu City during separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted on Friday and Saturday, June 26–27, 2026, as part of the simultaneous anti-criminality and law enforcement operation.

In one operation conducted at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026, members of the station drug enforcement team of the Mabolo Police Station carried out a buy-bust in Sitio San Isidro, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Cristito Tumampo Jr., alias Junjun, 26, a resident of Sitio Magsaysay, Barangay Sawang Calero, who is listed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) as a high-value target.

Police confiscated a package of suspected shabu weighing 100 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P6.8 million, along with the buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old suspected drug pusher was also arrested in a buy-bust conducted by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Cebu City Police Office at 11:10 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026, in V. Rama, Barangay Calamba.

The suspect was identified as James Eduard Nabua, 21, a resident of the area.

The CIU confiscated several packs of suspected shabu weighing 550 grams, with an estimated value of P3.74 million.



The recovered evidence was immediately turned over to the PNP Forensic Unit for chemical analysis, while charges are being prepared against the suspects for violating Section 5 and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165. (AYB)