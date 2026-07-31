P10.5M smart heritage park to bring new green space to uptown Cebu

CEBUANOS will soon have a brand-new public green space and free venue to gather in the heart of the city. The Cebu Provincial Government has officially broken ground on a P10.5-million "smart" heritage park built right inside the Capitol compound.

The new People's Heritage Park aims to help fix the shortage of open public spaces in uptown Cebu City. Construction began in July, and project leaders target completing the park by November.

A free public space for everyone

Funding for the park comes from the Department of Budget and Management's (DBM) Green, Green, Green Program. Provincial officials confirmed that no provincial funds are being used for the construction.

Elizar Sabinay Jr., head of the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO), explained that the park will serve residents from across both Cebu Province and Cebu City.

"It's an open space. It's one of the province's contributions in providing more public spaces for people," Sabinay told SunStar Cebu, highlighting the lack of parks in uptown Cebu City.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro started the project after the province successfully secured DBM funding. Early planning started in 2025, the proposal was submitted in November, and official funding approval arrived in February 2026.

Eco-friendly features and modern amenities

The People's Heritage Park is packed with eco-friendly features and community amenities. Visitors can look forward to solar-powered lights, permeable pavement, and a rainwater catchment area designed to reduce localized flooding.

The park will also feature:

Landscaped gardens and a gazebo

Study hubs and a coffee shop

Public restrooms

Giant chessboards

A children's playground

Outdoor fitness equipment

Free meeting spaces at the glass house

A major feature of the park is the Glass House, also known as the Center for Governance. The structure includes three modular meeting rooms that can easily merge into a single large venue.

Local government units, accredited civil society organizations, and partner institutions can use these meeting rooms completely free of charge. To support these groups, the provincial government will cover all electricity and operating costs.

To respect the historical surroundings, the Glass House was created as a low-profile, non-permanent structure. The design received official approval from the Provincial Heritage Council to ensure it blends well with the historic Capitol compound.

Looking ahead

The Provincial Engineering Office is currently building the project. Once finished, the People's Heritage Park will open its gates as a vibrant, shared space where all Cebuanos can relax, exercise, and connect. CDF