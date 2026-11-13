P10B more set for Mactan Newtown

PROPERTY developer Megaworld Corp. is investing an additional P10 billion to further develop its 30-hectare Mactan Newtown township in Lapu-Lapu City over the next 10 years, as it seeks to strengthen the area’s position as a tourism, cultural, and business hub.

The additional investment will fund new developments aimed at attracting more tourists, businesses, and investors to the township, the company said in a statement.

The announcement coincided with the unveiling of a commemorative marker recognizing The Mactan Newtown as the “Tourism, Culture, and Investment Capital of Lapu-Lapu City.” The recognition was formalized by the city government through Executive Order No. 2026-072.

Among the projects scheduled to open next year is the Mactan World Museum, which will showcase the island’s history and heritage and highlight its significance in Philippine history.

In a disclosure to the local bourse on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, Megaworld president and chief executive officer Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso said the recognition reinforces the company’s development vision and encourages further investments in Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu.

The township also recently unveiled three statues depicting local hero Lapu-Lapu, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, and King Philip II of Spain as part of efforts to develop cultural attractions.

Megaworld said The Mactan Newtown has become a tourism and business destination, with more than 1,000 hotel rooms across Savoy Hotel Mactan and Mercure Mactan Cebu. The township also provides access to the Mactan Newtown Beach.

Earlier this year, the township opened Mactan Expo, Cebu’s first standalone convention center with access to a beach. The facility hosted 11 heads of state and thousands of international delegates during the 48th Asean Summit.

The township also hosts events such as the Cebu Mangoes Festival, Cebu Lechon Festival, and IronMan 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, which the company said helps draw visitors and generate business opportunities for local enterprises.

Megaworld said the integrated development, which combines office buildings, commercial establishments, residential communities, and lifestyle destinations, is also positioning The Mactan Newtown as a central business district supporting employment and business expansion in Lapu-Lapu City. / KOC