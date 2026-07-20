P10M for Camotes roads

THE Cebu Provincial Government has allocated P10 million for road improvement projects in the town of San Francisco on Camotes Island.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announced the funding during her visit to the town on Monday, July 20, 2026.

The Provincial Government also released P250,000 to Barangay Himensulan for community activities and the purchase of tents, P50,000 to Barangay San Isidro for tables, and P150,000 to Barangay Cabonga-an for community activities.

Baricuatro also turned over 1,000 solar lights for installation along roads in the municipality.

Joining the governor during the visit were Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix “Ace” Durano, Provincial Board Members Red Duterte and Mike Villamor, San Francisco Mayor Alfredo Arquillano, Vice Mayor Aly Arquillano and other local officials.

Baricuatro was also scheduled to inspect areas in the Camotes towns of San Francisco, Tudela and Poro that were affected by typhoon Tino. / ANV