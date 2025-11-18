P10M medical assistance fund, lab machines donated to Mandaue hospital

THE P10-million Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program (MAIFPP) was formally turned over to the Mandaue City Hospital by the office of Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

Ouano-Dizon, together with Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, led the ceremony and handed the allocation to hospital chief Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes.

The fund will support financially challenged patients seeking treatment at the city-run hospital, particularly those whose medical expenses exceed their PhilHealth coverage.

Apart from the assistance fund, the congresswoman also donated four new laboratory machines purchased from her personal resources.

These include a fully automated hematology analyzer, a dry chemistry machine, a coagulation machine, and an electrolytes machine, all intended to upgrade the hospital’s diagnostic services.

Dr. Dargantes said the new machines will allow the hospital to perform basic laboratory exams more efficiently, such as complete blood count (CBC), electrolytes like sodium and potassium, and other hematology and chemistry tests.

“These machines are a significant upgrade to what we previously had,” she said. “They can complement our existing units, and since these basic tests are among the most frequently requested by doctors, having modern and reliable equipment will greatly help us serve patients better.”

She added that the new machines are compatible with the hospital’s Akap program and the Outpatient Emergency Benefit Package, which require laboratory results for proper patient care.

Dargantes noted that the old machines needed replacement, explaining that laboratory testing sometimes gets delayed when the hospital runs out of reagents.

“The good thing now is that our procurement process has become faster. We expect the supplies for these new machines to arrive on time so patients won’t need to go outside for tests,” she said.

She also explained how MAIFPP helps patients during hospitalization.

“When patients are discharged, PhilHealth covers part of their bill, depending on the case rate. But if, for example, PhilHealth only covers P20,000 and the total bill reaches P50,000, MAIFPP will shoulder the remaining amount. That is its purpose to fill the gap,” she said.

The fund is also being used for outpatient department (OPD) patients whose required laboratory tests are not covered by existing programs.

At present, Mandaue City Hospital operates with a 25-bed capacity. Despite its limited size, Dargantes said the emergency room alone caters to around 80 patients within 24 hours, including those admitted and those seeking emergency care.

“Because of the programs we have implemented, especially the Outpatient Emergency Benefit Package, and with the community’s growing trust in our hospital, more people are now coming to us for care,” she added.

Dargantes said MAIFPP enables some patients to experience zero billing, easing their financial burden.

She said the P10 million allocation is specifically for Mandaue City Hospital and noted that Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon has also extended assistance to private hospitals.

She also highlighted the value of the newly donated laboratory machines.

“These machines cost millions because they are fully automated. They are efficient, beneficial to our medical technologists, and allow faster turnaround times for results,” she said. (ABC)