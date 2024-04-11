P11 million shabu seized in buy-bust in Consolacion town

A 46-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay Jugan, Consolacion town, northern Cebu, at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Stephen Flaviano Solina, with live-in partner, from Barangay Dungig, Sta. Terisita, Cagayan Valley.

Taken from him were 1,625 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P11,050,000, P10,000 in buy-bust money and .22 revolver with four live rounds.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), under the supervision of CPPO Chief Colonel Percival Zorrilla, and the operatives of Consolacion Municipal Police Station, led by Lieutenant Francis Salvid and overseen by Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Ananayo, their station commander, jointly carried out the anti-illegal drug operation in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. (DVG, TPT)