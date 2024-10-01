P11.7 million shabu seized, 600 persons nabbed for various offenses in Central Visayas

UP to P11.7 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) during its anti-criminality operations held last September 22-28, 2024 in the entire Central Visayas.

The authorities also arrested 627 individuals for various offenses.

Those arrested included 171 illegal drug personalities, who yielded a total of 1,724.80 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P11,728,640 and drug paraphernalia.

In the campaign against illegal gambling, 287 persons were arrested and wager money totaling P27,892 were seized.

Ninety-four guns were also recovered as the police stepped up their campaign against illegal weaponry, fearing that politicians might use them to sow terror ahead of the May 2025 elections.

The authorities also apprehended 142 persons with pending warrants of arrest.

“We must continue to uphold and protect the trust that the community has placed in us and support our beloved nation’s transformation and contribute to the realization of a new nation or the Bagong Pilipinas,” according to PRO 7 Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

As the filing of Certificates of Candidacy started, Aberin assured the public that they will double their efforts in combating criminality throughout the Central Visayas. (AYB)