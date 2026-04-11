P1.1B fake cigarettes seized in Lapu-Lapu raid

AUTHORITIES seized an estimated P1.1 billion worth of counterfeit cigarettes during a raid by the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 on a factory in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, April 10, 2026.

The operation led to the arrest of four Chinese nationals suspected of operating the illegal cigarette manufacturing facility. The suspects are now under PRO 7 custody and are being prepared for the filing of appropriate charges.

Police personnel served a search warrant issued by the court at a warehouse in Barangay Basak, where they discovered thousands of boxes of cigarettes believed to bear falsified tax stamps, along with cigarette-making machines and raw materials used in production.

Large-scale illegal operation

Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said the operation reflects the intensified nationwide campaign against illegal manufacturing activities that evade government taxes.

“We will not let an operation of this scale go unchecked. This is clearly an act of deception not only against the government but also against the public. We will go after those who think they can hide behind warehouses and illegal schemes,” he said.

Call for public vigilance

Nartatez urged the public, including business owners, not to support illegal activities and to help authorities by reporting suspicious operations.

He said the police will continue operations against counterfeit and illegal goods as part of the PNP’s Focused Agenda, particularly under Enhanced Managing Police Operations. / AYB