P11M set for rehab of south bus terminal

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has approved a P11 million budget for the renovation of the Cebu South Bus Terminal to improve its facilities before the holidays.

According to a Facebook post of the Cebu Provincial Government on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, the funds will be used to enhance the terminal, particularly as people travel for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, respectively, as well as the Christmas season.

Baricuatro confirmed the release of the funds on Thursday, Sept. 11, during an on-site inspection.

“It’s really so much better than it was before. So far, so good but we still have lots of improvements to do,” Baricuatro said.

The renovation includes asphalting the front and back areas of the terminal, extending the terminal’s canopy and renovating the second floor.

She also expressed satisfaction with the new public restrooms, which were voluntarily renovated by Topline Hi-Tech Synergy Corp.

“We are gearing up for a new south bus terminal,” said Baricuatro.

Ticketing system

A major part of the project is the improvement of the ticketing system.

Cebu North and South Bus Terminal Administrator Ahmed Cuizon said new ticket booths have been installed to ensure fair access to all bus operators.

“When a passenger enters the terminal, the first thing they see is the ticket window for local bus companies. Ceres buses also have their own designated booth,” he explained.

Cuizon said the Provincial Government is working closely with Topline Hi-Tech Synergy Corp., which manages the ticketing systems for both the south and north bus terminals.

They are also collaborating with various bus operators to maintain neutrality and fairness.

“Passengers now have the freedom to choose. They will not be forced to get their tickets from one bus company over the others,” Cuizon said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“Everyone is given a fair chance because the Baricuatro administration stands for fair play,” Cuizon added.

While much remains to be done, Baricuatro said the Cebu Provincial Government is committed to improving public services.

“We’re doing our best to serve the people,” she said. / CDF