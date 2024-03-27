P12 million shabu seized, 2 nabbed in Cebu City buy-bust

ILLEGAL drugs worth over P12 million were confiscated from two high-value individuals during a buy-bust conducted by the City Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Lower Sario, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

Those arrested were Joevanie Padigos Dela Cerna alias Banoy, 46, of Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City, and Franco Cortes Corominas alias Daut, 44, of Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Seized from them were 1,800 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P12.2 million.

After being tagged as drug suppliers by their previous prisoners, the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) launched an anti-illegal drug operation against Dela Cerna and Corominas.

According to Dalogdog, the two are capable of disposing of three to five kilograms of illegal substances each week and their boss is currently detained at the Leyte Regional Prison.

Dela Cerna was detained in 2017 for a similar offense, but he was freed the following year and went on to work as a habal-habal driver.

But he resumed selling drugs, and was paid P2,000 for each transaction.

Dela Cerna stated during police interrogation that the drug supply would be delivered to him by an unknown person.

He would then put it in the motorcycle’s u-box and deliver it at the agreed place and time for someone to pick it up.

Dalogdog advised the drug personalities to do penance in the church this Holy Week rather than continuing with their illegal drug activity, as the police will continue going after them. (AYB, TPT)