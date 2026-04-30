P1,200 national minimum wage pushed

CEBU-BASED labor groups are calling for the immediate implementation of a P1,200 national minimum wage, saying current pay levels in the region remain insufficient amid rising costs of living.

The demand was reiterated by groups led by Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo–Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA Sugbo-KMU), which staged a protest outside the Department of Labor and Employment on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, ahead of Labor Day on May 1.

“Until now, the current wages in Cebu do not meet the needs of workers and their families, especially as the prices of goods have surged due to rising fuel costs. The P1,200 national minimum wage should be implemented now so workers can cope with inflation and live a decent life,” said AMA Sugbo-KMU Secretary General Howell Villacrucis in a press release on Wednesday, April 29, written in Cebuano.

He noted that labor groups have been pushing for higher wages in recent months, but approved increases in some regions ranged only from P15 to P40, which they said fall short of a living wage.

Villacrucis also called for the repeal of policies affecting fuel and commodity prices, including the Oil Deregulation Law, value-added tax, and excise taxes.

Meanwhile, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas, in a separate statement on Thursday, April 30, urged Filipinos to assert their rights as the country marks the 124th Labor Day.

“Surging fuel prices and the rising cost of basic goods continue to erode the already meager wages of workers, further worsening the daily conditions of Filipino families,” Bayan said.

The group also raised concerns over human rights issues involving activists and called on various sectors to unite and mobilize on May 1.

Labor Day activities will begin with an assembly at 8 a.m. at Fuente Osmeña Circle, followed by marches and programs in downtown Cebu City.

The calls come despite the implementation of Wage Order ROVII-26, which granted a daily wage increase of P37 to P47 for minimum wage earners in Central Visayas.

Under the wage order, minimum wage rates in Class A areas, including Cebu City and nearby localities, increased to P540 per day, while those in other areas rose to as much as P500. The wage adjustment took effect on Oct. 4, 2025, and applies to private sector workers across the region. / CDF