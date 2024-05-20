P13.6M drugs seized from woman, live-in partner

A 28-YEAR-OLD woman and her live-in partner yielded a total of P13.6 million worth of illegal drugs in two separate buy-bust operations conducted Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Cebu.

Arrested were Fatima Veraces, 28, a resident of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, and William Lopez Jr., 32.

Veraces was nabbed when personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7), together with Naval Forces Central, Police Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit, and Mandaue City Police Office, launched a drug bust around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, May 19, on Aboitiz Road, North Reclamation Area, Barangay Subangdako, Mandaue City.

Seized from her were 1,500 grams of shabu with an estimated average market value of P10.2 million, buy-bust money, a cellphone, and other pieces of evidence.

Lopez, on the other hand, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. of the same day in a follow-up operation launched by the Lapu-Lapu City police in Sitio Soong 2, Barangay Mactan.

Confiscated from Lopez were six packs of shabu weighing 500 grams and worth P3.4 million, the buy-bust money, a gray multicab, and other pieces of evidence.

The illegal drugs seized from the suspects were turned over to the PDEA for chemical analysis.

Charges for violation of Section 5 and 11 of Article II, Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, have been readied against the suspects. (AYB/LMY)