P14.6M Ibo skywalk stalls again

THE P14.6 million skywalk project in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City, missed its revised November 2025 completion target, marking another delay in a project that has faced repeated construction setbacks.

Project documents show the skywalk was originally scheduled for a 188-day construction period starting Feb. 14, 2024, with completion set for Nov. 17, 2024.

Although construction has resumed, the project again failed to meet its target deadline, with the project contractor now committing to complete the skywalk within December, Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan said on Dec. 18, 2025.

Chan said roofing has been installed on the skywalk’s steel structure following his recent inspection with engineers.

The Barangay Ibo skywalk has drawn public attention after construction was suspended several times due to unresolved issues involving overhead power lines and road right-of-way clearances that affected access to the site.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 6th District Engineering Office earlier acknowledged the interruptions, citing the need to coordinate with utility providers and affected stakeholders before work could resume.

Although the contractor, GSixty Construction Services, resumed work after addressing the issues, the project missed its November 2024 target and subsequent revised timelines.

Chan said the City Government has already raised the issue with the DPWH, noting that the project was previously suspended because of power line and right-of-way concerns.

He said completion of the skywalk is part of the contract and warned that failure to meet the target schedule would result in deductions and penalties.

Chan added that the city government’s role is limited to following up on the project, as the DPWH has full authority over its implementation, including payments, inspections, suspensions and the imposition of penalties.

He added that any unjustified delays would warrant corresponding sanctions. / DPC