P150K reward offered for information on beauty queen’s killers

THE reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in the shooting death of Miss Philippines Earth 2013 runner-up Lullete Jane Ramilo de Guzman has reached P150,000.

According to Pep.ph, the amount includes P50,000 from the local government of San Manuel, P50,000 from the office of Isabela Fifth District Rep. Faustino Michael Dy and P50,000 from Board Member Manuel Faustino “King” Dy.

Lullete was shot dead by two assailants on the night of Feb. 13, 2026 while riding in her car with her family. Her three children were unharmed.

In a Facebook post, her partner Clifford dela Cruz vowed to seek justice.

“I will do everything to get justice for you, Mommy. We love you so much. I will forever take care of our three children. We will fight until the very end! #justiceforjing,” he wrote. / TRC