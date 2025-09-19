P150M each pledged for new Mandaue City College campus, city hospital

THE construction of the new Mandaue City College (MCC) campus and the Modern City Hospital (MCH) is set to move forward as Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon pledged P150 million for each project, with the possibility of doubling the amount.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on confirmed the development, explaining that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) budget for flood control had been slashed, opening opportunities for reallocation.

“The pledge of Congresswoman Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Ouano-Dizon for the new MCC campus and city hospital may increase because the budget for flood control was cut. So, her effort to get a budget may be added for my administration’s flagship projects, the new Mandaue City College and the Modern City Hospital,” Malig-on said.

According to him, the initial pledge of P150 million each could rise to P300 million or more, depending on the support of senators.

“But we cannot pressure them since we were the ones who asked,” he added.

Malig-on said preparations are underway to begin construction as early as the first or second quarter of next year.

The projected budget for the new MCC campus is nearly P700 million, while the MCH is estimated to cost between P800 million and P1 billion.

Malig-on said both facilities could be operational even before full completion.

“What I want to tell the contractor is that once the first few floors are finished, they should already be functional. While building the upper floors, students can already use the campus and patients can be admitted at the hospital. This is the same approach used at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center,” he said.

The new MCC campus is planned for Norkis Park in Barangay Looc, beside a designated area for the Cebu Technological University (CTU) engineering department.

Malig-on confirmed that an agreement with CTU leadership has been reached, though the timeline for CTU’s construction depends on its own funding.

“It is in CTU’s charter that they should have a campus in Mandaue, but it has not yet been fully implemented. With engineering as one of their best programs, if students want other courses, Mandaue City College will be right beside it,” Malig-on said.

At present, MCC accommodates about 2,200 students. With the transfer to the new campus, the capacity is expected to double, though not immediately, as more faculty members will need to be hired.

The new site was chosen for its accessibility and safety, being at the center of the city and close to City Hall.

Malig-on noted that MCC’s present setup at the Mandaue City Sports Complex is temporary.

“For so long, MCC had no campus. It was just squatting at the sports complex. If we have the new campus, it will also open opportunities for additional courses,” he said.

Meanwhile, the vacated area at the sports complex is being considered for a bigger city library. The plan includes providing parking and bike-friendly facilities.

The current city library, located at the Rizal-Bonifacio Memorial Building, is housed in a heritage site, limiting repair and expansion work. (ABC)