P1.5M at stake in int’l tilt

MANILA – More than P1.5 million in cash prizes are at stake in the National United Chess Federation of the Philippines (NUCFP) International Open Championships to be held in General Santos City on Dec. 13-15.

The three-day tournament is supported by the Pacman Chess Association (PCA), Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, One Chess Movement, and the local government of General Santos City.

The champion of the first-ever NUCFP-sanctioned tournament will pocket P500,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up will earn P250,000 and the third placer will get P150,000.

The fourth placer will receive P100,000, while fifth to eighth placers will get P30,000 each and the ninth to the 15th finishers will receive P10,000 apiece.

Cash prizes and medals will also be awarded up to 50th place.

Special prizes of P5,000 and medals will also be given to the top Senior, Lady, High School, Elementary, and GenSan players.

The NUCFP is also making the registration fees more affordable to enable more players to join.

Registration fees are P4,000 for NUCFP Gold and PCA members, P5,000 for NUCFP regular members, and P8,000 for non-members. / PNA