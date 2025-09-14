P15M study eyed to fix ‘obsolete’ drainage plan

THE Cebu City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) supports allocating P10 million to P15 million for a feasibility study to update the “outdated” 2005 Drainage Master Plan.

In a letter to the City Council dated Sept. 8, 2025, CPDO head Ann Marie Cuizon said only 20 percent of the original two-decade-old master plan has been implemented to date.

“Implementing it may no longer solve the city’s flooding problems,” wrote Cuizon, explaining that the plan is now considered obsolete and irrelevant to the growing urban landscape. The letter was a response to the council’s request for an update due to persistent flooding in the city.

The proposed study will detail an implementation roadmap, timeline, scope and bidding process, with a goal of starting the process in late 2025 or early 2026.

A unified approach to flooding

During a privilege speech on Aug. 19, Councilor Joel Garganera called for a “unified approach” to solve the flooding problem. He said flooding isn’t the problem itself, but a symptom of a “fragmented, siloed, and broken system.”

In its letter, the CPDO also recommended:

Establishing clear timelines for the project, from the feasibility study to implementation.

Ensuring transparency and accountability through regular public reporting on the project’s status and expenditures.

Coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and neighboring local government units like Mandaue and Talisay to create a unified Metro Cebu flood mitigation framework.

Engaging with barangay leaders and residents to incorporate local knowledge.

Proposed short-term and long-term solutions

Mayor Nestor Archival has proposed updating the city’s drainage master plan to reflect the current landscape, taking into account climate change and inadequate infrastructure. He emphasized that plans from the City Engineering Office and the DPWH must also align.

The DPWH 7 Unified Project Management Office has proposed implementing projects worth P8.2 billion, which would be part of an updated drainage master plan.

The mayor has also suggested short-term solutions, including desilting and unclogging existing waterways, and plans to create a “swamp” system of rainwater catchment areas.

Additionally, a collaboration was proposed with the National Irrigation Administration for a P1 billion dam in Lusaran and with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District for a P300 million dam at D’Family Park in Talamban. / EHP