P1.6-billion pushed for digital-ready schools

THE Cebu Province executive department is set to submit a P1.6-billion proposed budget for its Smart Digital 21st Century Ready School program, funded through real property taxes and the Special Education Fund (SEF). The program aims to build one digital-ready school per Local Government Unit (LGU), separate from disaster-response projects.

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces explained that the Provincial Government has P1 billion from the SEF for 2026 and expects to generate almost P600 million from real property taxes, which will be allocated for education-related programs.

Empaces said the Smart Digital 21st Century Ready School program is a province-wide initiative that will be proposed to the Provincial School Board for budget approval and the identification of partner LGUs and schools.

According to Empaces, once the approval and identification are finalized, bidding for the project will proceed.

Each building is estimated to cost between P11.5 million and P12 million and will be a two-story structure with four classrooms. The design includes rainwater catchment systems and digital-ready facilities, allowing the buildings to be used for both classroom instruction and training or seminars.

Empaces said the proposal has already been presented to the Department of Education (DepEd) at the provincial level, which welcomed the project.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro has directed that completed buildings be formally turned over to the DepEd.

Land availability will be among the key requirements for participating LGUs.

Empacis said the LGU and the School’s Superintendent will identify the school beneficiary.

Temporary Learning Centers

Empaces clarified that the Smart Digital School buildings will be separate from the temporary learning centers intended for schools damaged by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake and Typhoon Tino.

He said the temporary learning centers already have their own approved designs and are specifically meant to support the recovery of schools affected by the recent disasters.

Meanwhile, Empaces said the Province has completed its damage assessment following the Sept. 30, 2025 earthquake and is set to convene the KumbatiCebu Council after the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebrations on Jan. 18.

The meeting will present the assessment results to LGUs and national government agencies to clarify roles and responsibilities in the rehabilitation and recovery efforts.

Once these responsibilities are defined, the Province will assess project progress and ensure commitments are aligned, including identifying which infrastructure projects—such as bridges—should fall under the jurisdiction of agencies like the Department of Public Works and Highways. / CDF