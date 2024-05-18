P16 million shabu, over 300 persons nabbed in simultaneous police operations in Central Visayas

THE Police Regional Office (PRO 7) seized more than two kilograms of suspected shabu worth P16.6 million during their simultaneous anti-criminality operations conducted in the Central Visayas on May 14-16, 2024.

The police also detained 119 drug suspects.

As part of their campaign against illegal gambling, the police conducted 96 operations which led to the arrest of 125 gamblers, majority of whom were swertres ushers, and the seizure of P20,562 in wager money.

Twelve persons were also taken into custody as part of the operation against loose weapons, and 22 unlicensed firearms were confiscated.

Additionally, up to 71 persons who had outstanding arrest warrants for various offenses were apprehended. (AYB, TPT)