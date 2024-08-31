P16.9B hotel, resort, casino to attract 340K tourists

AN UPCOMING hotel, resort, and casino venture in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City worth P16.896 billion is expected to attract more tourists upon its completion.

On Aug. 28, 2024, during its regular session, the 16th Sangguniang Panlungsod unanimously approved a resolution recommending Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan to issue a certificate of “no objection” for the Mactan World Resorts development.

Ma. Georgina Alvarez, executive director of Travellers International Hotel Group Inc. (TIHGI), stated during their business proposal presentation that about 340,000 more tourists are expected to visit the City with the new gaming and leisure project.

The TIHGI representatives further emphasized that Lapu-Lapu is a strategic location to house the new hotel resort and casino because of the different foreign nationals visiting Cebu.

The developer also emphasized that Lapu-Lapu City is a strategic location because of the presence of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport which is a factor in the increase of tourist arrivals.

The Mactan World Resorts is targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with completion expected by 2026.

Employment

Alvarez also highlighted that the Mactan World Resorts is projected to generate approximately 5,000 job applications and indirect and direct employment, ensuring the prioritization of locals of Lapu-Lapu.

She added that residents who are qualified for the job offers will be given priority of the vacancies.

The Mactan World Resorts will generate around P243 million in real property and business taxes over the next five years.

Additionally, Lapu-Lapu City will be a key beneficiary of the Mactan World Resorts Foundation, which is projected to have funding of approximately P81 million over five years.

TIHGI is also the developer and operator of the Newport World Resorts (formerly Resorts World Manila), the Philippines’ first and largest integrated tourism resort. This venture is a partnership between Alliance Global Group Inc. and Genting Hong Kong Limited. / DPC