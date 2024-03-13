P17 million shabu seized in separate Cebu City buy-busts

AUTHORITIES have arrested three high-value individuals and confiscated up to P17 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City barangays of Kamputhaw and Mambaling on March 12 and 13, respectively.

In Barangay Kamputhaw, high-value individuals Ryan Sususco Balansag alias Insek, 32, and Marlon Jabonero Lopez, 42, were taken into custody by the City Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) headed by Lieutenant Lyndon Mondragon at around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, in the barangay’s Ward 8.

The two yielded around two kilograms of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P13,600,000.

In Barangay Mambaling, another high-value individual identified as Joel Laogico Ocarol Jr. alias Ondong, was arrested by the Mambaling police led by Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo.

The buy-bust was in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7).

About 508 grams of suspected shabu valued at P3,454,400 were taken from Ocarol. (AYB, TPT)