P1B allotted for public market at the back of Freedom Park

AN AMOUNT of P1 billion is allocated for the construction of a new public market, which will be located at the back of Freedom Park in Cebu City.

In an interview on Thursday, December 7, 2023, Lydwena Wco, deputy general manager of Cebu2World, said the public market will accommodate 2,500 vendors.

Eco said they are expecting the public market will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

She said the new market will serve as the main public market that will serve as the wet market, which is currently located at Unit 1.

She added that they will also move the flowers, natives, fruits, and vegetables, and retain only the carinderia vendors at Interim Market, which will be moved to the ground floor.

The carinderia vendors are currently occupying the space on the second floor of the Interim Building. (AML)