P1M families to benefit from 'Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp' program

THE "Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp" program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) aims to assist one million food-poor families to combat food poverty across the Philippines.

This was revealed by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian in a press conference in Cebu City on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, saying the program will initially support 300,000 families nationwide, followed by two subsequent phases each adding 400,000 families.

In Cebu, the first phase will include approximately 10,000 families, building upon existing provincial efforts to enhance social welfare.

While prioritizing families not currently part of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Gatchalian affirmed that overlaps between programs may occur as the Walang Gutom program aims to scale up to one million beneficiaries.

Nonetheless, the primary goal remains to extend assistance to those currently outside existing welfare programs.

To ensure precise targeting and validation of beneficiaries, the "Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp" program will utilize the National Government's "Listahanan" database, in conjunction with local government unit (LGU) databases.

According to Gatchalian, beneficiaries will receive P3,000 monthly.

The program will include a work requirement, emphasizing the importance of employment for beneficiaries.

To support this requirement, DSWD will collaborate with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), offering upskilling opportunities and organizing job fairs for program beneficiaries.

Gatchalian said the program's goal is for families to achieve self-sufficiency within three years, as monitored through the Philippine Statistics Authority's Family Income and Expenditure Survey. (Lyra Sembrero, UP Tacloban intern)