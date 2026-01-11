P20-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Cebu checkpoint operation

UP TO P20 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized by provincial police in Cebu during a checkpoint operation conducted in Barangay Poblacion, Santander, around 11 p.m. Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Personnel of the Santander Municipal Police Station under the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), together with the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Regional Intelligence Division, and the Regional Special Unit 7, in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Customs, and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), received a report about the smuggling of illegal cigarettes being transported in a cargo truck.

During the checkpoint, a closed van was inspected, where authorities discovered 200 boxes of cigarettes.

Each box contained 50 reams of Oris-cigarettes, which, upon verification by the BIR, were found not included in the list of registered tobacco products legally allowed for sale in the Philippines.

As a result, operatives seized the contraband, while the driver and two helpers, all residents of Barangay Ajong, Sibulan town, Negros Oriental, were placed under the custody of the Regional Special Project Unit 7.

Initial information indicated that the shipment originated from Negros Oriental, and when the vehicle was stopped at the checkpoint and asked to present travel documents for the cigarettes, the occupants failed to provide any.

The suspects will face charges for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (Republic Act 10863) and Section 263 of the National Internal Revenue Code, which penalize the possession, transport, and distribution of untaxed cigarette products.

The Cebu Provincial Police said the operation is part of the government’s continuing campaign against the smuggling of cigarettes that evade taxes.

Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, commended his personnel and partner government agencies for the successful seizure.

“This accomplishment clearly demonstrates the vigilance, professionalism, and discipline of our personnel. Stopping illicit tobacco products from entering Cebu protects government revenue, safeguards legitimate businesses, and upholds the rule of law. This reflects the guiding mantra of our Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan -- Makabagong Pulis sa Makabagong Panahon: Respetado ang Mamamayan, Disiplinado ang Kapulisan -- where disciplined policing earns the respect of the public through concrete results,” Mangelen said.

Mangelen added that the CPPO will continue to strengthen border security operations in Cebu Province and coordination with national agencies to dismantle smuggling networks operating within the province. (AYB)