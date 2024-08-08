P20 million shabu seized in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City

UP TO P20.8 million worth of alleged shabu were confiscated in separate anti-illegal drug operations in the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Cebu on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The largest quantity of drugs seized by the joint operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), Naval Forces Central and Lapu-Lapu City Police Office were two kilograms of illicit substance with an estimated market value of P13.6 million in Sitio Kadulang, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of Mark Niño Caliniahan, 26, from Tagbilaran City, Bohol, at 2 p.m. on the said date.

The seized evidence was submitted to PDEA 7 for chemical analysis.

In another buy-bust operation past midnight on Thursday on General Genis Street, Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, the members of Sawang Calero Police Station also confiscated crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing 1,072.5 grams and costing P7.2 million and arrested drug suspects Isabel Rogodos Abellana, 37, and Ariel Rey Sab Baclay, 38, both from Sitio Ilang-Ilang, Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City.

Abellana’s alleged drug contact who provided her with drugs is said to be an inmate in Cebu City Jail. (AYB, TPT)