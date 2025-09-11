P20 rice in Cebu City before 2025 ends

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival said the long-delayed P20-per-kilo rice program is expected to roll out before the year ends, but warned that its implementation will depend on the availability of rice stocks from the Department of Agriculture-Food Terminal Inc. (DA-FTI).

“Before the year ends, we can expect this to be implemented, but the point is, if we run out of rice, there’s nothing we can do because we took too long,” Archival said in an interview on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

Archival welcomed the City Council’s decision giving him authority to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with DA-FTI after three previous deferrals.

This as Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña emphasized the need for strong safeguards before launching the City’s version of the P20-per-kilo rice program.

Osmeña reminded the council about what happened in Mandaue City, where hundreds of sacks were left unsold since 2023.

Osmeña warned they would be opening themselves up to criticism as the public generally wants very minimal discretion on who could buy the rice.

“Until the proponent can come up with an intelligent system safeguarding the resources of the City, I move to oppose the resolution,” Osmeña said.

Meanwhile, Archival thanked the councilors who supported the measure, saying this now allows City Hall to formally coordinate with DA-FTI.

“Now that I have the authority, at least we can inform FTI that if you still have rice left, we are actually interested,” he said.

Archival explained that the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) will be tasked to identify the beneficiaries based on poverty mapping in every barangay.

Barangay captains will then handle the distribution to the identified beneficiaries under the supervision of the DSWS.

Archival assured that corruption will not taint the program since the City Government will remit funds directly to the FTI, which will then release the rice once payment is made.

The City Council approved the resolution on Wednesday, Sept. 10, with a narrow 7-6 vote and one abstention.

The measure, sponsored by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., authorized Archival to sign a deal with the DA-FTI for the rollout of the rice subsidy program.

Under the MOA, the National Government and the City will each shoulder a P6.50 subsidy per kilo, bringing the retail price down from P33 to P20.

The DA-FTI will deliver well-milled rice to the City’s warehouses, while City Hall will oversee the sale and distribution to qualified residents.

The approval brings Cebu City in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s flagship P20-per-kilo rice program, a campaign promise he made in 2022.

Apart from the P20/kilo rice, the DA-FTI also offered FTI-25 and RFA-25 varieties under the “Rice for All” program at P35 per kilo, which was first launched in Visayas provinces on May 1. / CAV