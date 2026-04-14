P20 rice reaches Caubian islet; over 400 beneficiaries eyed

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has delivered 90 sacks of rice priced at P20 per kilo to Barangay Caubian, benefiting hundreds of residents in vulnerable sectors as part of its food subsidy program.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" King-Chan said in a public statement that the distribution in Caubian is expected to serve 429 beneficiaries, composed of 266 senior citizens, 122 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) members, four solo parents, and 37 persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The sacks of rice were delivered on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Chan said the effort is part of the City Government's “State of Preparedness” agenda, which seeks to ensure government services reach far-flung and island communities in Lapu-Lapu City.

Additional deliveries are scheduled, with 116 sacks allocated for the island barangays of Pangan-an and Caohagan in Olango Island.

Data from the City Social Welfare and Development Office showed that 438 beneficiaries in Pangan-an and 139 in Caohagan are set to receive subsidized rice under the same program.

The program is implemented in partnership with Food Terminal Incorporated and funded through local government support funds, according to officials.

From March 26 to April 10, the City Government reported serving a total of 2,824 beneficiaries from vulnerable sectors through the initiative. (DPC)