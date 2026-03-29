P20 rice subsidy to launch

THE CEBU Provincial Government, in coordination with the National Food Authority (NFA) 7, will roll out a subsidized rice program on April 15, 2026, offering rice at P20 per kilo.

Provincial agriculture and livelihood consultant Gigi Sanchez said in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 26, that the Provincial Government is coordinating with NFA 7 to secure 20,000 bags of rice. The program aims to address rising food prices driven by fuel costs.

“The P20-per-kilo rice program is made available to vulnerable sectors like indigents, seniors and PWDs (persons with disability). The meeting was held to make sure Cebu Province will be able to secure the 20,000 bags of rice that Gov. Pam Baricuatro requested for Cebu,” reads a portion of her post.

The program, titled “Benteng Bigas Meron Na!”, involves a partnership with Food Terminal Inc. NFA 7 said it maintains an adequate buffer stock for food security and disaster response while supporting the initiative.

“There was also an open exchange of ideas on expanding distribution channels, speeding up coordination with local government units and developing mechanisms to ensure that assistance reaches the sectors most in need — including vulnerable communities, senior citizens, solo parents, 4Ps beneficiaries and other recipients,” reads a portion of the NFA

7 statement.

Beneficiaries

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces said beneficiaries include indigent households, senior citizens, PWDs, solo parents, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiaries and jeepney and

tricycle drivers.

Under the guidelines, qualified beneficiaries may purchase up to 30 kilos of rice per month, with a maximum of 10 kilos per transaction. Rice farmers may purchase up to 50 kilos monthly, while fisherfolk are limited to 10 kilos per month.

Eligible beneficiaries must present sector-specific identification, such as senior citizen IDs issued by the Office of Senior Citizen Affairs, PWD IDs from the Persons with Disability Affairs Office or Department of Social Welfare and Development and 4Ps beneficiary certification.

Transport workers must present identification issued or endorsed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board 7 or local government

units (LGUs).

Empaces said the program will continue based on rice availability. The subsidized rice program is under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Empaces said the initiative is not the same as Sugbo Merkado Barato (SMB), a program under then governor Gwendolyn Garcia. He said the program under the administration of Governor Baricuatro marks its first rollout on

April 15.

The SMB program sold subsidized rice at P20 per kilo starting in November 2023 under Garcia. In August 2025, the program underwent review after 397 sacks of rice remained in a Mandaue City warehouse. Provincial officials said the incident prompted an assessment of the program and

rice quality.

The SMB program sourced rice partly from the NFA and targeted indigent families identified through the Department of Social Welfare and Development, with LGUs handling distribution. / CDF