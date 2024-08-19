P200 'Chibugan' fee under scrutiny

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia wants to determine whether the P200 operational fee collected by the private group Cebu City United Vendors Association (CCUVA) from vendors at the “Chibugan sa Kamagayan” is jusified.

Garcia, speaking at a press conference on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, said he will evaluate whether the P200 fee is fair, considering that CCUVA handles expenses such as electricity, maintenance, and other operational costs, which are not covered by the City Government.

He said the food strip in Barangay Kamagayan is located on a 7,000-square-meter lot owned by the City Government, suggesting the need for a tripartite agreement between the City, CCUVA, and the vendors at Chibugan.

The P200 fee, reported by SunStar Cebu last Aug. 18, has raised questions about its justification.

Garcia acknowledged the significant amount collected from vendors, which could total P6,000 per vendor each month.

He noted that the absence of a tripartite agreement might be the root cause of the issue and indicated plans to involve the Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa (Gasa), an organization recognized by the City for overseeing vendor welfare.

Garcia warned that any signs of misuse or irregularities in the collection of the P200 fee could lead to changes in Gasa’s structure.

He also pointed out that the P200 fee is in addition to the daily rental fees, or “arkabala,” collected by the Cebu City Market Administration, which range from P20 for dry goods vendors to P50 for food stalls.

Cebu City Market Administrator Robert Barquilla confirmed that the market administration collects an average of P2,500 daily from the Chibugan vendors through arkabala. He clarified that Gasa is responsible for managing the food strip, as the City Market’s jurisdiction primarily covers public markets.

Defense

CCUVA president Maria Pino defended the P200 fee, stating that it is used for the operational and maintenance costs of the food strip and is not for personal gain or city hall officials.

She detailed that CCUVA collects between P8,000 and P12,000 daily, depending on the number of vendors, which ranges from 40 to 60. The association also covers expenses for an electrician, support groups, and security personnel.

Pino emphasized that all collected fees are properly documented and clarified that the food strip operates under more modest conditions compared to typical food parks.

The Chibugan sa Kamagayan food strip was established on the site of a former V-hire terminal, which was closed in April 2023 due to accreditation issues and alleged anomalies in fee collection. / EHP