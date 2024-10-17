P200 million fake Louis Vuitton products seized in Mandaue City

Around P200 million worth of counterfeit Louis Vuitton (LV) products were confiscated from 33 stalls inside a mall in Mandaue City on Thursday morning, October 17, 2024.

The store owners, however, were not present during the raid carried out by the operatives of Intellectual Property Rights Division-National Bureau of Investigation (IPRD-NBI) Manila.

According to John Ignacio, the team leader of IPRD-NBI Manila, their office received a complaint in August regarding counterfeit LV bags, belts, shoes, wallets, and other products being displayed in Cebu.

An LV representative, who requested anonymity, revealed in an interview with DyHP AM radio that they immediately sought assistance from NBI Manila after obtaining information about the proliferation of fake LV products being sold in stores located on the second floor in Mandaue mall.

The representative said that they first conducted a test buy and brought the goods to the capital for examination, where these were found to be fake.

In response, the NBI secured 33 search warrants from the Regional Trial Court in Manila for the 33 stores.

"Actually, bago mag complain ang Louis Vuitton sa office namin nag conduct na sila ng market survey sa Cebu kasi nga nag tayo ang Louis Vuitton ng boutique, nagkaroon sila ng market survey dito yun natonton nila na marami pala ang nag bebenta ng peke ng produkto nila," Ignacio said.

(Actually, before Louis Vuitton filed a complaint with our office, they conducted a market survey in Cebu where they discovered that many stores were selling fake versions of their products).

Ignacio explained that prior to the raid, they also made a test purchase as well as surveillance.

Before the company opened a branch in a hotel resort in South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City, genuine LV products could only be purchased in Manila.

Ignacio advised the public to buy LV products only from legitimate stores.

"Hopefully, with the operation that we did na sana matigil na at least for our brand matigil ang counterfeiting natin, makikita natin na madami-dami pa talaga dito na natitira," the LV representative said.

Charges for trademark infringement and unfair competition are now being readied by the NBI-IPRD Manila against the stall owners. (AYB)