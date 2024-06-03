P2,000 educational aid for Mandaue senior high school graduates

THE Mandaue City Government is giving away P2,000 educational assistance to all senior high school graduates from public schools in the city.

Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra said that students need to submit all the requirements, including a certificate of enrollment and a photocopy of their identification cards (IDs), to their school.

Students are still in the process of submitting their requirements, so there is no definite number of recipients, or a set distribution date for the financial assistance yet, she added.

Cortes-Zafra said they are still discussion on whether to distribute the assistance all at once or by individual schools.

The assistance is currently being managed by the city's social welfare services office.

Mandaue City has approximately 20 public high schools with around 3,500 senior high school students. (CAV)