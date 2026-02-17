P20.5M worth of crude oil seized, 13 arrested

THIRTEEN people were handcuffed by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Mandaue City Field Unit, most of whom were crew members of a ship carrying crude oil.

The drums filled with crude were being unloaded and loaded onto vehicles at Ouano Wharf, Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Among those arrested was the ship’s chief engineer, identified as Kaithe Corillo Sudario, 42, from Iloilo City.

Also arrested were his colleagues: Jayar Villena Villeza, 45, from Matabungkay, Batangas; Joel Labora Edar, 56, from Imus, Cavite; Norman Nipes Garate, 64, from Clarin, Bohol; Jelson Valin Rocero, 31, from Sultan Kudarat; Juan Malasa Cruzat, 40, from Lanao del Norte; Loreto Relampago Remotigue, 58, from Barili, Cebu; and Nestle Ian Calagday Castro, 43, from Sultan Kudarat.

Also handcuffed were the truck loaders and drivers responsible for transporting the drums of crude: Jilton Andolana Nuñez, 18, from Barangay Opao, Mandaue City; Kervin Arranguez, 21, from Opao, Mandaue; Melvin Codiz Galvez, 29, mechanic; Anthony Mendoza Buaron, 30; and John Rey Colon Panis, 39, all from Looc, Mandaue.

The CIDG seized 14 drums containing crude oil and another 10 empty drums intended to be loaded from the tanker vessel, as well as two vehicles -- a bongo and a six-wheeler Elf truck -- with all items valued at approximately P20.5 million.

Earlier, the CIDG-Mandaue City Field Unit received reports that a tanker vessel would dock at Ouano Wharf to deliver crude oil stored in drum containers for sale in Cebu.

They immediately conducted intelligence monitoring and verification, confirming the report as true.

An operation was then planned in accordance with the violation of Section 2(a) in relation to Section 3(a) of Batas Pambansa 33, as amended by Presidential Decree 1865, concerning the illegal sale, distribution, or possession for sale of petroleum products.

The operation was immediately conducted under the leadership of the CIDG-Mandaue City Field Unit, with the Regional Special Operation Team Regional Field Unit 7, Mandaue Coast Guard, and Police Station 5 of the Mandaue City Police Office, resulting in the successful seizure of the petroleum products.

A CIDG 7 official explained that the law strictly prohibits the transport or sale of petroleum products without a permit from the Department of Energy.

The ship’s crew members were asked to present permits or documents allowing them to unload the crude oil but failed to do so, which led to their arrest and the seizure of the drums, as well as the individuals who received the crude.

The 13 suspects remain in CIDG 7 custody and are scheduled to be charged in court on February 18, 2026, for the crimes they committed. (AYB)