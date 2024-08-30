P20.6M shabu seized, over 1,000 nabbed

UP TO 3,034.37 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth around P20.6 million were seized and 11 drug personalities were arrested for various offenses by the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO 7).

The arrests and seizures were made during the PRO 7’s anti-criminality operations throughout Central Visayas from 6 a.m. of August 28 until 5:59 a.m. of the following day, August 29.

The police also arrested 12 individuals for illegal gambling.

In the campaign against wanted persons, the police apprehended 19 individuals with pending warrants of arrest.

The police also nabbed 1,296 individuals for breaking municipal ordinances and collected a total of P671,800 in fines. (AYB/TPT)