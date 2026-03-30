P20/kilo rice draws crowds in Cebu City as food costs soar

Also read: Cebu rolls out P20/kg subsidized rice program for vulnerable sectors

Residents from Barangays Sto. Niño, San Roque, and Tejero lined up early to register and secure a limited supply of subsidized rice, as market prices of the staple have climbed as high as P70 per kilo.

For Noel Gallado of Barangay San Roque, who survives on a monthly income of P10,000, the cheaper rice is only a temporary fix.

He said the P20 rice may last about a week, and they often mix it with higher-quality rice to make it last longer.

“Everything is expensive now. Rice alone can reach P70 per kilo. It’s really difficult,” he said, adding that he relies solely on his monthly pension.

“We don’t have much choice. We just go with the flow.”

The same uncertainty weighs heavily on Sonia Olmoguez, also from San Roque, who depends on irregular sideline jobs such as babysitting and laundry.

On some days, she earns as little as P400; on others, nothing at all.

“We just make do with what we have. The P20 rice helps, but only just enough,” she said, noting that she supports a household of four.

In Barangay Duljo, Lorna Manayon said she has no stable source of income and depends largely on financial assistance.

She used to sell bananas for a living but had to stop due to health issues.

Now, her P1,000 monthly assistance barely covers her maintenance medicines.

“It’s not enough. Prices keep going up, and most of it goes to paying debts,” she said, adding that even feeding her pets has become part of her daily struggle.

Cristy Dacira, a mother of six from San Roque, shared how difficult it is to budget with a single income.

Her husband works as a security guard and driver, earning minimum wage, but has no work on weekends.

With children in college, high school, and elementary—and one with special needs—expenses pile up quickly.

“We can still eat three times a day, but everything has to be budgeted carefully,” she said.

“I hope the government can increase wages because prices keep rising.”

For Balbiana Diola, also from San Roque, the challenge is magnified by the size of her family.

With nine children and a husband who earns an uncertain income as a massage therapist, she worries the rice they purchased may only last a day.

“Life is really hard. I just hope prices can go back to how they were before,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mary Jane Sode of Barangay Sto. Niño expressed both gratitude and concern.

While thankful for the program, she pointed out its limitations.

“This might last a week, but what about the next?” she asked, suggesting that similar rice distributions be conducted regularly in every barangay to reach more families.

Residents also acknowledged the efforts of the local government, particularly Nestor Archival, for rolling out the initiative.

As the cost of basic goods continues to rise, programs like “Benteng Bigas” provide temporary relief.

But for many families in Cebu City, the long lines at Plaza Sugbo reflect a more pressing reality: survival has become a daily struggle, and every kilo of rice counts. (ABC)