P20/kilo rice now available at Talisay City Hall as Sugbo Merkado opens

THE Cebu Provincial Government launched the "Sugbo Merkadong Barato" (SMB) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the Talisay City Hall, where indigent Cebuanos can now purchase rice for P20 per kilogram.

The provincial government has allocated P100 million to purchase 80,000 bags of rice from the National Food Authority (NFA), which will be sold to qualified beneficiaries.

An additional P100 million will be used to buy commercial rice.

In line with the program, the Capitol also offers vegetables, seafood, processed food and non-food items from small and medium-sized enterprises in all local government units (LGUs) across the province from Monday through Friday.

Only impoverished families or the destitute will be permitted to purchase the subsidized rice, and they will receive QR code ID cards so that their past purchases can be tracked.

Beneficiaries are only allowed to buy five kilos of rice per week.

According to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, the project won't bring in any money for the province.