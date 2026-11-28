CEBU City is targeting June 2027 for the completion and opening of the P19.99-million Balay Silangan Reformation Center in the hillylands of Barangay Guba.

The two-story facility will serve as a rehabilitation and skills-training center for individuals involved in illegal drugs who qualify for the City’s reform program.

Mayor Nestor Archival said construction is expected to begin in the first week of December 2026, following delays caused by permit requirements.

He said he had asked the contractor to finish the project within six months so the City could begin operating the facility by June next year.

The project broke ground on Nov. 25 at Sitio Catagbis-uno, Barangay Guba, with the Department of Engineering and Public Works serving as implementing agency.

The 50-bed facility will rise on property previously donated to the City. Archival said the site also includes the area earlier identified for a Muslim cemetery.

The center will initially accommodate qualified individuals from Cebu City, particularly those with less serious cases who can undergo rehabilitation and skills training.

Those requiring more intensive medical intervention will be referred to hospitals such as the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) senior health officer Greg Rodriguez said the facility will have a total floor area of more than 800 square meters, with approximately 400 square meters on each floor.

Who qualifies?

Rodriguez said the program primarily targets individuals identified as drug pushers in the certified watch list of their respective Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils.

The list distinguishes between individuals identified as drug users and those identified as pushers, with the latter considered for admission to Balay Silangan.

Applicants must first secure a referral or endorsement from their respective barangays before undergoing the program, he said.

Rodriguez clarified that individuals who test positive for illegal drug use during drug testing in government offices are handled separately through Cosap and are not automatically qualified for the Balay Silangan program.

Qualified applicants must undergo medical examinations, including chest X-rays, to check for conditions such as tuberculosis that could pose health risks to other residents.

Laboratory tests and other medical assistance will also form part of the screening process to ensure the safety of both incoming residents and those already staying at the facility.

Rodriguez said the center would also help Cebu City comply with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s drug-clearing requirements.

Under the agency’s drug-clearing program, individuals from barangays seeking to maintain their drug-cleared status must undergo the required Balay Silangan intervention. Those who have yet to avail themselves of the program may be considered for admission, he said.

Skills training

Archival said the center would go beyond rehabilitation by equipping residents with practical skills to help them reintegrate into their communities and find employment.

Planned activities include gardening, where residents will learn to plant and cultivate crops as part of their reformation.

The mayor cited the City’s existing Bahay Silangan facility near the South Road Properties, which can accommodate around 27 residents.

He said the program had yielded positive results, with some former residents eventually finding employment, including positions at City Hall.

Archival said the City also hopes to encourage former beneficiaries to share their experiences with others, particularly young people, to discourage them from getting involved in illegal drugs.

The City continues to conduct seminars and lectures on the consequences of illegal drug use, while those needing more structured intervention may be referred to the reformation facility.

“We don’t want you to come here,” Archival said, addressing those who continue to use illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, Archival assured that existing trees on the property would be preserved during construction.

He said the City had avoided cutting down trees in the area and would incorporate them into the facility’s development. / CAV