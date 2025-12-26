P2.1M shabu seized in Talisay Christmas bust

POLICE seized P2.1 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested a 36-year-old man in a buy-bust on Christmas Day in Talisay City, Cebu, as authorities reported a spike in illegal drug activity during the holiday season.

Operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) arrested Louie Ortiz Bayugan, alias “Taloy,” at 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 25, in Sitio Gawad Kalinga, Barangay Lawaan 2.

Police said Bayugan, a resident of Sitio Rose Ville, Barangay Lawaan 1, was arrested after he handed a packet of suspected shabu to an undercover officer.

Authorities seized several packs of suspected shabu weighing 315 grams, with an estimated drug price of P2.1 million.

The PIU said Bayugan was a known drug peddler in the area and had been under surveillance for several weeks. Investigators noted an influx in his supply during the Christmas season.

Bayugan admitted to the police that he could sell 300 to 500 grams of shabu weekly, saying demand increases during the holidays. He also told police the illegal drugs were sourced from the Abuyog Penal Farm in Leyte and sent to him for distribution.

The CPPO said Bayugan’s arrest would help reduce the supply of illegal drugs in Talisay City and neighboring barangays.

Stolen motorcycle

Meanwhile, police in Cebu City recovered a stolen motorcycle after it was allegedly traded for illegal drugs.

Personnel of the Mabolo Police Station recovered a Yamaha Aerox in Barangay Sambag 1 after an investigation showed the culprit exchanged the motorcycle for shabu worth P7,000.

Police arrested the thief in a follow-up operation on Tuesday, Dec. 23, and detained him at the Mabolo Police Station. The police did not identify the culprit.

The theft occurred at dawn on Sunday, Dec. 21, along M.J. Cuenco Ave. in Barangay Banilad.

Surveillance footage from a nearby establishment shows the motorcycle crashing into a railing. Bystanders assisted the male driver to the roadside, where he fell asleep near his motorcycle.

Moments later, the thief drove the motorcycle and fled the area. The footage went viral on social media, leading informants to identify the thief and resulting in his arrest. / AYB