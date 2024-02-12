P25,000 proposed as Charter Day bonus

AN OFFICIAL of the Local Finance Committee (LFC) of Cebu City said Monday, February 12, 2024, that the initial proposed amount for the Charter Day bonus is P25,000.

After the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, LFC budget officer Jerone Castillo said that Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia proposed the amount, which will still need to be formalized by the City Council.

Castillo urged Council members to expedite the ordinance pertaining to the Charter Day bonus, including for job order personnel (JOs).

He said the final amount of the bonus is still subject to deliberation and approval, as well as to the available funds of the City.

Mayor Michael Rama said he does not want to disclose the amount of the bonus the City would give on Charter Day.

"I have enough of hurts," Rama said, referring to the unapproved Christmas bonus he had promised to the employees.

In 2023, the City Council only approved a P20,000 Christmas bonus for regular and casual employees, as well as elected officials, and a P5,000 gratuity pay for JO personnel.

Rama promised a bonus amounting to P35,000 and a gratuity party of P10,000.

“The LFC will be one to say how much bonus they could give,” Rama said.

On the same day, Rama sorted out the Cebu City Hall employees based on the number of years they had served in public service through government positions, from 30 years and above down to less than a year.

He also checked who the regular, casual, and job order personnel, as well as the elected employees are.

He requested the employees' assistance in identifying any employees engaged in theft so that they would not be rehired.

Rama also voiced his support for UniTeam, the electoral alliance formed to support the candidacies of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio amid the ongoing rift between former President Rodrigo Duterte and incumbent President Marcos.

He said if there is a prayer rally that is against people’s initiative, he will support. If other than that, he will not.

Rama said he is promoting the unity of the country. (AML)