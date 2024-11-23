P2.5M budget for waste management cut to P200K

A 92 PERCENT cut in the P2.5 million proposed budget of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) for its solid waste management project is expected to bring an operational limitation.

Based on the Annual Investment Plan, Cenro proposed P2.5 million for its project-based personnel for its solid waste diversion programs and initiatives, however, the amount was reduced to P200,000.

Councilor Noel Wenceslao explained on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, that the executive branch under dismissed mayor Michael Rama initially proposed a P100 billion budget for 2024, but the City Council, citing the City’s spending capacity, reduced this to P25 billion, which affected Cenro’s allocation.

Cenro head Editha Peros submitted a letter to the City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 20, asking for a resolution to seek assistance from the Land Management Office, City Assessor’s Office and committees on environment and infrastructure in conducting thorough site validation and site identification of areas for the construction of material recovery facilities (MRF).

Peros added that the City is still looking for the most suitable area for the MRF project.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach out to Peros for further details, but to no avail.

She said Cenro sent a letter of communication informing and requesting Barangays San Jose, Basak San Nicolas, Sudlon I, Babag and Guba to identify areas and submit land documents as requisites for the establishment of MRFs. However, no barangay has complied with the request.

No response

She added that on Nov. 8, 2023, Cenro requested the City Assessor’s Office to conduct a site validation on the list of lots owned by the City, but the latter has yet to respond.

Meanwhile, Peros said in Cenro’s action plan they submitted to the Commission on Audit (COA) that they will constantly review and update yearly the City’s 10-year solid waste management plan (SWMP).

She said they will finalize and establish the MRFs at the barangay level.

Peros said they will revitalize the barangay ecological solid waste management committee to institutionalize the SWMP.

She said they will establish an incubator hub for the microbial composting of biodegradable waste from public markets.

Peros said the proposal has been presented to the mayor already.

For existing MRFs in Barangays Kalunasan, Taptap and Basak Pardo, Peros said these will be operated by the barangays, while Cenro can provide technical assistance in their operations.

COA findings

In a previous SunStar Cebu report, COA found out that the City was not using its composting facilities in Barangays Taptap and Basak Pardo, which cost P1.9 million and P1.4 million, respectively, and its MRFs in Barangays Taptap, Basak Pardo and Kalunasan.

COA also found out that the City still needs to fully implement the 2011 grant from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which amounted to P53 million, to establish three MRFs.

COA concluded in its audit report, which was submitted to the City Council on Oct. 16, that the City was “not giving much level of priority and importance to the methods of composting and recycling to drive waste diversion in the overall solid waste management system.”

In its report, COA 7 Director Visitacion Mendoza said COA sees the City as not prioritizing composting and recycling due to the non-establishment or insufficient number of MRFs.

Moreover, according to COA, the City appropriated funds in 2022, amounting to P10,578,403, for the construction of an MRF, but the money was not utilized in 2023.

Another P10 million was allotted for the barangay MRFs in 2023 but this was also not utilized.

Also, the report said that the City was not able to fully implement the 2011 DILG grant, which amounted to P53 million, for the establishment of three MRFs.

By the end of 2023, only a tiny fraction of the grant, which amounted to P1,869,810, was used.

The report said the DILG has made several follow-ups since 2015, but none have been received until now.

COA found that the most common reason MRFs were nonexistent in the barangays was the unavailability of suitable space for an MRF site.

It said that finding an appropriate space in an urban barangay with a dense population is challenging, given that most lots are already occupied.

Another reason COA found is that the City has been supporting the barangays by providing technical and financial support; however, due to changes in administration, efforts and initiatives are usually not sustained.

Previously, the barangay captains of Tejero, Punta Princesa, Cogon Pardo and San Jose admitted that their major challenge in making an MRF is the availability of lots. Punta Princesa and Cogon Pardo once had an MRF, but due to residents’ complaints, the facility was shut down.

Peros previously said the barangay’s challenge with available lots has long been problematic.

She also said she would review the COA report and double-check the barangay MRFs’ progress status.