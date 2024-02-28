P27 million shabu seized in Bohol

A COUPLE yielded more than four kilos of alleged shabu worth over P27 million during a buy-bust in Purok 7, Barangay Mansasa, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, at 10:56 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) under the supervision of PIU chief Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Pomarejos, which led to the arrest of Peter John Cuadra alias Johny, 24, and Mary Ann Miano, 19, his live-in partner.

Seized from the suspects were large packs of suspected shabu totaling 4,030 grams and worth P27,404,000.

Lieutenant Colonel Norman Nuez, the information officer of BPPO, claimed that the pair was paid P50,000 for every kilogram of illegal substances they were able to get rid of.

The police are still trying to identify Cuadra’s drug supplier. (AYB, TPT)