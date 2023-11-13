P2.7 million shabu seized in Chinese cemetery buy-bust

A DRUG suspect yielded suspected shabu worth almost P3 million during a buy-bust inside the Ludo-Chinese cemetery in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the operatives of Mambaling Police Station headed by Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo that resulted in the arrest of high-value individual Alvin Ylaya alias Odot, 18, who resides inside the Chinese cemetery, and the seizure of 405 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price nga P2,754,000.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Ylaya has been in and out of prison for a similar offense.

In fact, his elder brother is currently imprisoned at the Cebu City Jail for peddling illegal drugs.

“He was only 17-year-old when he was first arrested for drugs. He was arrested again for violating section 5 of Republic Act 9165, and the last was yesterday where we recovered 400 plus grams of illegal drugs from him. We also arrested his brother, a high-value individual, in March 2023, and he is currently being held in city jail,” Rafter said in Cebuano.

The following day, Monday at 3 a.m., a 31-year-old jobless man also yielded 1,220 grams of suspected shabu worth P6,949,000 during the anti-illegal drug operation conducted by the City Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office headed by Mambaling Police Station Chief Police Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo in Sitio Paglaum, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Renan Talledo Pardo, with live-in partner, from Sitio Lower San Roque of the said barangay.

It is anticipated that the demand for drugs will increase during the Christmas season and Sinulog.

Because of this, the CCPO will step up their monitoring efforts against drug personalities. (With TPT)