P3 million shabu seized, 3 persons nabbed in drug busts in Talisay City, Cebu City

ALMOST P3 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated, and three persons were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in the cities of Talisay and Cebu on Thursday evening, November 16, 2023.

In a buy-bust operation at the back of a mall in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City at around 11:12 on Thursday, November 16, the authorities seized 425 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P2,890,000 from a certain Noe, 52, who is a high-value individual, and a 47-year-old man only identified as Algen.

The police also recovered from the suspects an Ingram M11 Caliber 9MM loaded with bullets.

Both Noe and Algen hail from Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City.

In Cebu City, the operatives of Sawang Calero Police Station seized 15.18 grams of suspected shabu worth P103,224 and a .45 pistol from the possession of Loreto Abanes Ecojedo Jr. alias Negro, 32, of Sitio Upper Kinasang-an, Barangay Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City.

The anti-illegal drug operation headed by Police Major Francis Renz Talosig was conducted around 8 p.m. in Block 5, Barangay Sawang Calero.

The suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Illegal Possession of Firearms in relation to the Comelec gun ban.