P300M boost: Cebu Province to give free rice, build better roads

THOUSANDS of families in Cebu are about to receive much-needed help with their daily meals, and rural farmers will soon have smoother roads to travel. The National Government is giving Cebu Province a P300 million fund to spend directly on free rice and vital road projects. This huge boost aims to tackle food security and improve local infrastructure right where it is needed most.

On Monday, February 23, 2026, Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces shared the good news about the incoming funds. He announced that Gov. Pamela Baricuatro was in Malacañang to officially receive the Special Allotment Release Order from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The P300 million comes from the Local Government Support Funds (LGSF). Exactly half of the money, or P150 million, is dedicated to giving out free rice. The other P150 million will pay for infrastructure projects, especially concreting farm-to-market roads in the province.

Feeding 30,000 families

The food assistance part of the budget is designed to make a real difference for those struggling to put food on the table. About 30,000 indigent families across Cebu will each receive 10 kilograms of rice.

“It is very significant for the food security program. We have families who are living indigently, and providing 10 kilograms to 30,000 families is already a big help,” Empaces said.

Better roads

Meanwhile, the remaining P150 million will focus on strengthening the road networks that connect farms to local markets. This will be a major help to smaller, fourth- to sixth-class municipalities that desperately need better roads to transport their goods.

A key part of this funding is that it goes straight to the local government. Empaces confirmed the money will be downloaded directly to the Provincial Government to handle.

He noted that this shows the National Government's trust in local leaders. “The current administration of PBBM gives big responsibility to LGUs regarding the roles and efficiency of local government unit,” Empaces said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Why direct funding matters

According to the Department of Budget and Management website, the LGSF exists to empower local governments to run their own priority programs. By getting the money directly, Cebu can fix local problems much faster without jumping through extra hoops.

“This is new and important because it ensures that, since LGUs know best, they are more aware of the problems. Often, they already have plans, but these cannot be funded due to the limited National Tax Allotment or limited revenue generation,” Empaces said.

Bypassing regional agencies means less waiting time for these crucial projects to begin.

“So this support empowers the local government units and gives premium to the fact that LGUs know best. It allows them to fast-track projects instead of coursing them through regional agencies like the DPWH and then seeking approval again from the LGU,” Empaces said.

With the funds now secured, the next step is for the Provincial Government to roll out the rice distribution and start the road construction. This direct support proves that when local leaders are given the resources they need, they can quickly deliver basic needs and build a stronger, more connected community. / CDF