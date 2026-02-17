P300M needed for CCMC equipment

THE Cebu City Government is seeking approximately P300 million from the Department of Health (DOH) to procure essential medical equipment for the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), as construction of the long-delayed hospital project resumes.

Mayor Nestor Archival said in a press conference on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, the funding request will cover major diagnostic and treatment machines needed to fully operationalize the hospital once structural works are completed.

Archival explained that while the DOH has available funding for hospital equipment, it cannot release assistance until there is a completed and suitable space where the machines can be installed.

“We have already started requesting assistance, but they cannot provide the equipment if there is no finished area where it can be placed,” he said.

In a previous interview, Archival eyed the procurement of an magnetic resonance imaging machine, x-ray units, and modern laboratory equipment such as automated blood chemistry and hematology analyzers.

The City is also considering the purchase of dialysis machines for kidney patients, although Archival said the maintenance capacity and the availability of trained technicians are still being evaluated.

Since the fourth floor of the CCMC is designated for operating rooms, the equipment package is also expected to include surgical tables, anesthesia machines, operating room lights, and patient

monitoring systems.

Additional ward equipment, hospital beds, and intensive care monitoring devices will also be needed for the fifth to seventh floors, which are intended to serve as patient rooms.

Archival said the City hopes to complete construction by December 2026 so that equipment can be delivered by early 2027.

Construction delays

The construction of CCMC resumed after earlier technical and contractual issues were resolved. A contract worth over P700 million had previously been awarded for the hospital’s construction, but the project was delayed due to problems with the Notice to Proceed and other technical matters.

These issues led to a

review of the project at the start of Archival’s term.

Structural works, including the targeted completion of the fourth floor for operating rooms, are expected to progress in the

coming months.

He said around P400 million is projected to come from the City’s Local Development Fund to cover rectification work and structural adjustments in the basement and lower floors, ensuring the building’s full completion.

Once completed and fully equipped, CCMC is expected to significantly expand its bed capacity and improve public healthcare delivery in Cebu City.

The upgraded facility will also support national health programs, including the zero-billing initiative for basic ward patients, ensuring that indigent residents can access essential medical services without additional

financial burden.

Archival reiterated his commitment to completing the project and delivering a fully functional public hospital capable of serving Cebu City’s growing healthcare needs. / CAV